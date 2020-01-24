First Central Wisconsin Chinese New Year Festival in Wausau

Celebrate the Year of the Rat in Wausau. Saturday, January 25, the WU-Madison Extension on Marathon County will celebrate the Chinese New Year with the community at the Marathon County Great Hall.

The Central Wisconsin Chinese New Year Festival is one of the only community recognized Lunar New Year events in the state. Melinda Osterberg with the UW-Madison Extension of Marathon County said these events are important for all communities to experience.

“One of the things that we've heard from area businesses that usually it's hard to attract talent because maybe people have a perception that is community isn't welcoming or inclusive or diverse as they would maybe be looking for. And I think having these events just show what a diverse and welcoming place we are,” Osterberg said.

Event goers can experience Chinese culture through a variety of events throughout the day including cooking demonstrations, Tia Chi exercises, mandarin language lessons and crafts celebrating the New Year. A Lion Dance will also be performed by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association, one of the few United States based internationally recognized Lion Dance troops.

The event is free and open to the public from 10 to 3:00 at Marathon Park. Select events will repeat throughout the day.

