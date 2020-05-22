Wood County reports first COVID-19 death is person in their 30s

The Wood County Health Department confirms the death of a person in 30s from May 22 was due to COVID-19. It’s the county’s first coronavirus death.

A news release stated, the patient had no underlying health conditions.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our community members,” stated Susan Kunferman, Health Officer and Director for the Wood County Health Department. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones.”

To date, nine people in Wood County and over 13,885 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and there have been 485 deaths in Wisconsin.