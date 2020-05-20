First COVID-19 case confirmed on the Lac du Flambeau Reservation

The Lac Du Flambeau Reservation has its first confirmed COVID-19 case. The Tribal Council and their Emergency Response Team have enacted a plan to limit the spread of the virus.

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Tribal President Joseph Wildcat Sr. said, in a statement, that they're in the process of testing people who've come into close contact with the person who tested positive. So far, rapid testing has been negative and they are not showing any symptoms of being sick.

All close contacts will be in isolation for 14 days, following the protocols and monitoring for symptoms.

