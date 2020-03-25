First COVID-19 case confirmed in Waupaca County

The Waupaca County Public Health Department has confirmed their first case of COVID-19.

The individual is under self-quarantine.

“We have been preparing and anticipating for a confirmed case in Waupaca County. We will work closely with Wisconsin

Department of Health Services (DHS) to ensure we are taking all of the appropriate next steps.” said Jed Wohlt, Waupaca County Health Officer.

This now confirms fives total cases in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area. That includes one each in Wood, Marathon, Vilas and Clark Counties.