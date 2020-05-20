First Alert Weather: Wonderful Wednesday today!

A wonderful Wednesday is upon us today as we are expecting plentiful sunshine and temps in the 70s! We will likely see some lingering early morning cloud coverage, but that will continue to thin out in the morning hours. By the mid to late morning, mostly sunny skies will have taken over for most communities, and it will be there to stay for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s, so this is a great day for outdoor activities.

Wind speeds will be around 5-15mph which is very close to what we saw yesterday. The excellent conditions stick around for the rest of the work week. We will likely see more cloud coverage on Friday, but temperatures will remain in the 70s, so it should still be a nice day overall. The weekend rain chances are not all that robust. We could see some pop up showers or maybe a rumble of thunder or two in the afternoon Saturday. Sunday will also bring a chance for a few showers or storms late in the day. Most of the rainfall on Sunday should fall in the evening or overnight hours, and there is a limited chance to see thunderstorms developing. There will still be plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the warm temperatures this weekend, we may just need to be vigilant for a few afternoon showers.