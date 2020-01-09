First Alert Weather: Wintry mix likely today

The sunshine was out the last three days, but the cloud coverage and precipitation chances have returned today. Temperatures will be much warmer than yesterday, but that brings a chance for rain, freezing rain and light snowfall. Temperatures continue to rise throughout the morning hours, as we begin to see the precipitation falling after 8am. Our latest models are showing up to an inch of snow falling north of 29 before switching over to rain late in the day. South of 29, you may see some light freezing drizzle or freezing rain before seeing all rain for the late afternoon hours. South of 29 there may be some slick spots in the late morning hours, while the northwoods needs to prepare for possible slick roads throughout the afternoon hours. This will not be a high precipitation event, but we only need a few hundreths of an inch of ice to cause issues on roadways. We will keep you updated throughout the day.