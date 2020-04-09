First Alert Weather: Winter making a comeback

Breezy and chilly for the rest of the day. Off and on rounds of snow showers are likely, especially in Central Wisconsin. A dusting to less than an inch of accumulation is possible on non-paved surfaces, while roads will be mainly wet. Temps only topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Snow showers will exit the region this evening with clouds giving way to some clearing overnight. Chilly with lows in the low to mid 20s. Friday features a fair amount of sun, but still cool. High in the mid 40s. It is going to be an unsettled weekend with clouds on Saturday and rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain showers Saturday night into Sunday morning are anticipated. Then the fun begins by Sunday afternoon as a winter storm tracks toward the Badger State. Colder air may filter down into the area on Sunday, with rain going over to snow in the afternoon or evening. Snow could fall Sunday night and on Monday, along with winds picking up out of the northwest on Monday. Gusts up to 40 mph possible. The potential exists for an appreciable snowfall Sunday night into Monday, but it is not a certainty on how much exactly could fall. So be sure to check back for updates, and if a First Alert Weather Day may be issued for Sunday night and/or Monday.

Staying winter-like on Tuesday with clouds and snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s. More clouds than sun Wednesday and next Thursday with daytime readings only in the 30s Wednesday, rising to the mid 40s Thursday.