First Alert Weather: Windy with snow showers to end weekend

The first weekend of 2020 is certainly a lot milder than most to start a new year. Last year on January 4th was a record warm one in Wausau. Although no record highs will be set this weekend, temperatures will still be about 5 to 10 degrees above average. Clouds will stick around tonight and cool with lows in the upper teens north to the low 20s in Central Wisconsin.

A warm front will roll east through the Badger State on Sunday. Snow showers are likely during the morning hours with snowfall less than one inch expected. Winds are going to be gusty on Sunday, gusting up to 35 to 40 mph at times. A milder day with highs in the mid 30s. Some clearing Sunday night with a mix of sun and clouds to start the work week on Monday. Highs around 30. Snow showers are back in the forecast for Tuesday and it is going to turn colder as the day goes along. Morning highs around 20, dropping into the teens for the rest of the day. Cold on Wednesday with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid teens. Thursday could be a messy one, with periods of snow, turning to a wintry mix, then rain by the afternoon. Daytime temperatures topping out in the mid 30s. More clouds than sun to wrap up the work week on Friday with highs in the upper 20s. Some sun next Saturday with highs in the low 20s.