First Alert Weather: Windy Friday, decent weekend

Wind speeds have picked up overnight and they will remain on the stronger side of things through today. Winds will generally be in between 15-20mph, but gusts up to 35mph will likely be recorded as well. Watch out for small debris on the roadways such as small branches and garbage cans today, but we will be seeing sunshine returning. The winds from the northwest will suppress temperatures today, so expect a chillier day than yesterday with temperatures rising to the low to mid 30s. Wind chills will likely remain in the upper teens and low 20s this afternoon. The wind speeds will die back down by tomorrow, but cloud coverage returns for our Saturday. We are expecting a mostly sunny Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures back in the upper 30s and low 40s for some. This weekend will not be as nice as the last few we have been seeing, but this is much closer to average.