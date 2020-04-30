First Alert Weather: Winds taper tonight, staying mild

If it wasn't for the windy conditions for the rest of the afternoon, it would be a picture-perfect Thursday across North Central Wisconsin. Daytime readings topping out in the low to mid 60s, while wind gusts up to 30 mph are likely.

As the sun sets this evening, the winds will diminish. Mainly clear and cool tonight with lows by morning in the mid 30s to around 40. Sunshine fading behind increasing clouds on Friday. A chance of scattered afternoon showers in the north. Highs in the low 60s. There may be a few passing showers in Central Wisconsin Friday evening, otherwise, clouds will be moving out by daybreak on Saturday. A fair amount of sunshine for the fishing opener on Saturday, although it is going to be breezy. Winds from the west could gust up to 30 mph. Highs on Saturday in the upper 60s to around 70. Less wind to worry about on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cooler times ahead for Monday and Tuesday with considerable cloudiness and a risk of showers both days. Afternoon temps only peaking in the low 50s. Some sun by Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds could return Thursday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.