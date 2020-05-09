First Alert Weather: Wet snow tonight through Mother's Day morning

Increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs rebound into the upper 40s north, to the low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin. A clipper system will drive southeast toward the Badger State tonight. Rain mixed with wet snow initially this evening, will change to wet snow around or after midnight in the area. The snow is expected to fall into Sunday morning, tapering off before midday. Some rain showers may linger in Central Wisconsin during the afternoon. Total snowfall, most of which will be on elevated and non-paved surfaces, of a coating to 2 inches from Rhinelander on south, with higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches in Phillips, Medford, Merrill, Antigo, Wausau, and Shawano . Most roads overnight into Sunday morning will be wet, but bridges and overpasses will be slushy and slippery for a time. If you must travel on Sunday morning, do so with care. Clouds will remain common across the region for Mother's Day and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s.

There is still going to be freeze conditions Monday and Tuesday morning with a fair amount of sunshine during the day. Seasonable temperatures return to the region by the middle of the new week, along with rounds of wet weather.