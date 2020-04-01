First Alert Weather: Warmup ahead

Today we may see some sunshine, especially early in the day, but we are expecting mostly cloudy skies to take over for a majority of our Wednesday. This will not stop temperatures from rising back into the mid to upper 40s by this afternoon, making for a comfortable day. Tomorrow we are looking at more cloud coverage, but temperatures will rise into the low to mid 50s! This is just the beginning as much of the next 7 days looks to remain well above average. What does that mean for us? That means we are looking at 50s and 60s returning and staying around for some time. We have some very mild and borderline warm days coming up, especially with a gorgeous and dry weekend coming up.

We do have a few precipitation chances over the next week however. Friday looks to be the best chance we have for a few showers here and there during the morning. Most of the rain looks to move through in the evening and overnight hours Friday. We are expecting around .75" for many areas, which will keep the flooding threat down. There is also another chance for a few showers next Monday, and possibly Tuesday as well.