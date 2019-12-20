First Alert Weather: Warming trend through the weekend

Plenty of cloud coverage will move through the area today, but that will not stop temperatures from rising to the low to mid 30s by the afternoon. Generally cloudy skies will be common, but there is a chance to see a few peeks of sunshine here and there. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the weekend ahead. Saturday we stay in the mid 30s, with low 40s possible by the time we reach Sunday. The average high temperature today is only 24 degrees, so this weekend will likely be 10-15 degrees above average. A welcome change after the well below average temperatures we have seen as of late. Yesterday morning on Sunrise 7 we chatted about how there is a chance to see light precipitation on Christmas based on one of our models. Well the good news this morning is that it looks like that seems to be fizzling out. Cloudy skies will generally remain through Christmas, but we are looking to stay dry, with the next system likely pushing in a few days after Christmas. That is still a long ways away however, so we will keep you in the loop when we have more information.