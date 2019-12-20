First Alert Weather: Warming trend into the weekend

Clouds this evening will yield to some clearing for tonight and chilly. Lows ranging from the mid to upper 10s in the north to the low 20s in Central Wisconsin. Clouds mixed with sunshine during the morning Saturday, then mostly sunny for the afternoon. The warming trend continues with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A good amount of sun on Sunday and if it does stay bright the entire day, highs could climb into the 40s. This will be close to the record high for Wausau which is 45° set in 1941.

More clouds than sun on Monday with afternoon readings peaking in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Still relatively mild with highs in the upper 30s Tuesday, while in the mid 30s on Christmas Day. The next opportunity for precipitation will be on Thursday and Friday. At this point, it may be warm enough that a majority of what falls would be in the form of rain showers. However, in the Northwoods on Thursday, this could start as some snow showers before switching over to rain. Highs late in the week in the mid 30s Thursday, while around 40 on Friday.