First Alert Weather: Warming trend heading into the weekend

Let the warm-up begin. Granted the official start of winter isn't until Saturday evening, and being in Wisconsin, winter has a solid 3 or 4 months to go, but any time we can switch from bitterly cold to comfortably mild this time of the year, we will take it. Partly to mostly cloudy for tonight and not as chilly. Lows in the mid to upper teens. Intervals of clouds and some sunshine on Friday with highs inching close to if not a little above the freezing mark.

Milder for this weekend with a fair amount of sunshine on Saturday. Highs in the low 40s. Partly cloudy and rather mild on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. Believe it or not, highs being in the mid 40s for Sunday and again on Monday would be in record high temperatures territory for Wausau, Rhinelander, and a few other locations. The caveats are how much sunshine do we see each day and because of the snowpack on the ground, how warm can it really get? Those questions will be resolved for the weekend. Either way, it is expected to stay dry through Christmas Eve. The next weather maker is possible on Christmas Day into next Thursday. There is not a consensus on this storm developing or moving our way, but for now we will include a chance of snow, a wintry mix, or rain in the region. Temperatures will slip back into the 30s by the latter half of next week.