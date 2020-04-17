First Alert Weather: Warming trend continues

Temperautres will rise back into the 40s by this afternoon for most communities. There will be a good deal of cloud coverage to start things out in our southern communities this morning. We are expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine, but areas around Wausau will likely see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for much of the day. With the help of a 5-15mph breeze from the southwest, our temperatures will continue to climb. Today we will reach the low to upper 40s. Tomorrow we are looking at mid to upper 50s with some 60s possible in our southern communities. Today we look to stay dry, but by tomorrow we have a small chance to see a passing afternoon shower. There will be a lot of dry relative humidity at the surface level, so we are not expecting a bunch of showers to move through, just a pop up shower here and there. With the warmer temperatures, we are getting to the point of the year where we could see a few isolated showers popping up in the afternoons of days like what we are expecting tomorrow.