First Alert Weather: Warming trend begins today

Temperatures this morning are around 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. That is a change you will feel outside this morning. Instead of being extremely cold this morning, we are just cold now. Temps this afternoon will jump into the low to mid 20s. This will continue in the upward direction over the next few days, as we are looking at an above average week ahead. The average high temperature at this time of the year is around 24 degrees. We will be well above that throughout the weekend. Friday jumps into the low 30s, even with plenty of cloud coverage and a few flurries here and there. Saturday through Monday will feature mid to upper 30s. Some areas will be around 15 degrees above the average high temperatures throughout the weekend. The first look at Christmas shows cloud coverage is likely, but one model wants to pump out light to moderate rainfall in the morning of Christmas. We will continue to watch over this system throughout the next week.