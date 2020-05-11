First Alert Weather: Warming trend begins this week

You are going to see plenty of smiling faces from the NewsChannel 7 weather staff this week, with warmer temperatures finally returning to the forecast! Today we are going to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies take over. That will help drive temperatures back into the upper 40s and low 50s. This is still cooler than average, but it is a big improvement, as yesterday Wausau only topped out at 40 degrees. Tonight, under mostly clear skies we are expecting temperatures to drop back into the mid to upper 20s. This will likely cause another round of freeze warnings to be issued for tomorrow morning. Wednesday morning, we will see temperatures slightly warm back into the low 30s, but that looks to be the last chance we have in the forecast for sub-freezing temperatures in the area. Rain chances look to return late on Wednesday, but we have no snow chances, and this is also needed across the state. It has been so dry as of late, that we need some precipitation to bring down the fire chance. The rain showers could continue through much of Thursday as well. By the weekend ahead, we will see temperatures returning to the 60s and potentially low 70s at times!