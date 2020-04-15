First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures this weekend

Temperatures are starting off this morning in the teens and single digits for many areas. We will see temperatures recovering back into the low to mid 30s by this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for our southern communities for a majority of the day, but north of 29, we will see more cloud coverage and even a chance for a few flurries or light snow showers. Just like what we saw yesterday, snowfall accumulation will be minimal to nonexistent. Under more partly cloudy skies tonight, temperatures cool back down into the teens tonight. We will finally start warming things up by the time we reach Thursday with upper 30s. We are expecting to tack on an additional 5 or 10 degrees of warmth every day through Saturday. By Friday we are back in the 40s, and come Saturday, 50s likely return for many. Other than the flurries we are expecting this afternoon up north, we do not have many precipitation chances over the next week or so. This is going to be a nice switchup of a weekend coming up with plenty of sunshine and nice temperatures.