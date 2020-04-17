First Alert Weather: Warmer start to the weekend

Partly to clear and cool for tonight. Lows in the mid 20s north to the low 30s in Central Wisconsin. Sunshine fading behind clouds on Saturday and rather breezy. A chance of showers later in the afternoon in the Northwoods, as a cold front shifts southeast across the area. Warmer with highs in the mid 50s. That cold front will produce showers in Central Wisconsin Saturday evening, winding down from northwest to southeast overnight. A bit cooler on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.

Unsettled at times in the week ahead. More clouds on Monday with afternoon showers developing. The showers could mix with or change to snow showers in the Northwoods Monday night into early Tuesday. At this time, this is not worthy of a First Alert Weather Day for snowfall accumulation, but there may be minor accumulations on non-paved surfaces at night in the north. Tuesday is partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday and Thursday are warmer with clouds and showers possible both days. Highs Wednesday in the upper 50s, rising to the low 60s Thursday. Showers, along with a chance of a storm on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.