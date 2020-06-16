First Alert Weather: Warmer, but still nice today

The temperatures early this morning are around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, and you may not even need a light jacket this morning as you head out your door. Most areas are in the mid 50s to start off our day. We are off to a warmer start, and with quite a bit of sun expected today, we are looking at some low 80s for the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will be common throughout the morning hours with plentiful sunshine taking over by the early afternoon. Humidity values also look to remain low today, so it will be a dry heat, but expect the muggy meter to increase over the next few warm days. Tomorrow looks to jump into the mid 80s, but we are also expecting to stay dry throughout. The next rain chance looks to be Thursday night. We may still have a few lingering showers in the morning hours of Friday, but it should still be a pretty nice Friday overall with temperatures rising again to the low 80s. There are also a few more rain chances for the weekend ahead, but it does not look like a washout at this time.