First Alert Weather: Warm temps stick around today

Mostly cloudy skies will take over again for today. There is a chance to see partly cloudy skies at times, especially in our southern viewing area. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side of things, as we did not lose much heat overnight. A northwesterly breeze will try to keep temperatures down for today, but they will continue weakening to just 5mph or less by the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 20s and low 30s. Tomorrow we are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures still remaining in the mid 20s. These temperatures are above average, as we should be seeing low 20s on average. We could see a flurry or two tonight and possible a light snow shower, but that will not amount to much of anything at all. The next snow chance looks to be Sunday, with all models holding us under an inch of snow. Some models are indicating we could stay dry as well, so this is not going to be a large storm by any means.