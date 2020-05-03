First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day for Very High Fire Danger

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from late this morning through early this evening for Central Wisconsin. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Juneau, Adams and Waushara Counties for a very high fire danger that could lead to potential wildfires this afternoon.

A cold front will be pushing south across the region today. There will be no rain showers associated with this front, but it will increase winds during the day, gusting up to 35 mph. Along with that, humidity values will be low, down to 20 to 30 percent this afternoon into the early evening in parts of Central Wisconsin, along with relatively dry ground conditions. Any fire that is sparked today could quickly get out of control and cause a wildfire. Burning and setting of campfires should be avoided across the entire region today, but especially in Central Wisconsin where the stronger winds and drier conditions will be found.

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The fire danger will subside with diminishing winds and rising humidity levels tonight with a mostly clear sky. Lows by morning in the low to mid 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday and not nearly as breezy with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 50s.