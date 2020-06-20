First Alert Weather: Unsettled start to summer

It has been a soggy Saturday across much of North Central Wisconsin as rounds of rain and storms rolled across the region from the morning into the early afternoon. The remainder of the day features off and on showers with a chance of a storm. Any strong storms that develop south of Highway 64 will produce downpours, some gusty winds, and times of lightning. Temperatures topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Any lingering showers wind down early tonight, otherwise some clouds with areas of fog developing overnight and lasting into the early part of Sunday morning. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Father's Day is looking a bit brighter across the region with intervals of sun and clouds. The risk of showers or storms holds off until later in the day. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. More heavy rainfall is anticipated Sunday night into Monday with bouts of showers and storms. Stronger storms could produce not only downpours but also gusty winds and small hail. Highs Monday afternoon in the low 70s. Partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with chances of showers or storms during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday might be the first completely dry day in some time with a fair amount of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Increasing clouds Friday with late day showers and storms. The storms could linger into Saturday morning, then some sun with afternoon readings in the mid 70s.