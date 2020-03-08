First Alert Weather: Unsettled days ahead

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of rain showers toward morning in Central Wisconsin. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Overcast on Monday with rain showers possible, particularly from Wausau south and east. Rainfall of a tenth to a quarter inch is possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunshine will fade to clouds on Tuesday, cooler. Highs in the upper 30s. Light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. At this point accumulations of an inch or two are possible. This will mainly affect the Wednesday morning drive with snow covered and slick roads, going to wet and a bit slippery by later in the morning. Once the precipitation winds down, variably cloudy with highs around 40. Mostly cloudy Thursday with rain showers possible. High in the low to mid 40s. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. Some sunshine next Sunday with daytime temps rising into the upper 30s.