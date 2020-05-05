First Alert Weather Day: Unseasonably cold, snow possible for Mother's Day

A First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday. It will remain unseasonably cold for the first half of May for this weekend in North Central Wisconsin. A mostly clear sky for tonight with a relatively light wind will allow temperatures to fall back into the 20s in much of the region, with typically colder spots dropping into the 10s. A hard freeze is expected overnight into Saturday morning across the region.

Sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds on Saturday with a milder afternoon. Highs rebound into the upper 40s north, to the low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin. A clipper system will drive southeast toward the Badger State Saturday night. Rain mixed with wet snow initially by late evening to around midnight, will change to wet snow after midnight in the area. The snow is expected to fall into Sunday morning, tapering off before midday. At this time, accumulations of a coating to 2 inches are possible in Central Wisconsin, while 2 to 4 inches could fall in parts of the Northwoods. Keep in mind, a majority of the accumulation will be on non-paved surfaces Sunday morning. However, bridges and overpasses would be slushy and slippery for a time, while most roads will otherwise be wet. Mostly cloudy and chilly for Mother's Day afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.