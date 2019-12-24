First Alert Weather: Traveling Looks Good for Christmas Eve

Milder weather will continue for this upcoming Holiday Week, with temperatures remaining 10-15° above average for this part of December. Travel conditions continue to look very good for most of this week, with the occasional morning fog being one of the few weather concerns in the morning hours the next several days.

One storm system still looks to arrive just in time for the Christmas Holiday and the day after, but with temperatures in the middle to

upper 30s, this will come in as mainly a drizzle and light rain producer. Exceptions to that would be a little bit of freezing drizzle from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Christmas Morning, and then again late Wednesday night across the northern part of our area.

This weekend's storm system has gone from looking like a very light snow producer from Monday morning, to a possible major winter storm

during Monday Night's weather computer model run, to now- a rain, sleet and snow producer for central Wisconsin. This is very typical in computer modeling for this time of year between all of the models we have access to and that we get them updated 2 to 4 times per day.

Having said that, Saturday's forecast will bare some watching over the next few days as we fine tune the amounts of snow and the timing of it. Regardless of snow amounts expected for Saturday and Saturday night, road conditions will be on the poor side across parts of Wisconsin and we will continue to pinpoint this storm's track and amounts during its timing as it moves through The Badger State. The comparison in snowfall potential between two of the longer term models are somewhat similar for our area of Wisconsin, but notice the GFS model with the bullseye of heavy snow in north and northwestern Wisconsin. This shows why the timing and location of this system will be key, as to what central Wisconsin and northern Wisconsin will get for snowfall accumulation by Sunday morning. Regardless of 2", 4" or 8"+, roads are going to be on the poor side for a good portion of Saturday and especially Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Long term, it still looks somewhat seasonal for the first few days of 2020, but that may be short-lived by the following weekend.