First Alert Weather: Tranquil weekend continues

Sunshine will be common this weekend across the Wisconsin River Valley. You'll need the shades for the rest of today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A starlit sky tonight and chilly. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in the Northwoods and typically colder spots, to the low to mid 40s in the rest of the region. Plenty of sunshine on Sunday and pleasant. Afternoon readings topping out around 70. The dry weather continues for Monday through Wednesday, while gradually getting warmer. Highs on Monday in the upper 70s, rising to the mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will return for the rest of the week with opportunities for showers and storms Thursday into the start of next weekend as a front may stall out across the Badger State. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.