First Alert Weather Suntabulous T.G.I.F. followed by a soggy weekend

Enjoy the milder weather again for Friday as another strong storm system continues to churn toward Wisconsin for the upcoming weekend. While weather concerns are still rather low for Friday, that may change a bit for the weekend with some heavier rainfall on the way.

Expect breezy, damp and cooler conditions for the weekend as temps drop into the lower to middle 40s and with lower 30s at night, a few flakes of snow may mix in from time-to-time Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Most areas will receive around 1" - 1.5" of rain during the weekend, which will lead to more water levels climbing throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Speaking of next week, suntabulous weather returns again by Monday and Tuesday.