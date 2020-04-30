First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns today, so do the winds

The stubborn low pressure system that has brought plenty of rainfall to our area over the last few days has finally moved out. Plenty of sunshine takes over today, and we will see a jump in temperatures as well. Afternoon temps look to hit the upper 50s and low 60s today. The one thing that may not be so nice about today is the lingering breeze. We are expecting wind speeds today around 10-20mph. We could also see gusts up to 30mph at times. This is slightly less breezy than yesterday, but it still will be gusty today. By around 7 or 8pm tonight, the winds really dial back to just around 5-10mph. Tomorrow we see a repeat performance from the sun, but the winds will not nearly be as strong, making for a nearly-perfect Friday ahead of us. Some cloud coverage could sneak into the area late in the day on Friday as we could see an isolated light rain shower Friday night. This will move out by Saturday morning, but some added cloud coverage will still linger throughout the morning hours of Saturday. Thankfully that will not stop temperatures from climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for Saturday! Enjoy the next few dry and mild days ahead of us.