First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmer than average

On average, this week is the coldest week of the year, but temperatures this year look to remain well above average for a good majority of the week ahead. We will see temperatures reach the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon. Sunshine will be out and about as well, as this looks to be a great start to the week ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected throughout the day ahead. Cloud coverage moves back into the area tonight, and our models are indicating around a half an inch or less could be possible across the area. It will not be a lot of snow, but it could cause a few slick spots here and there for your morning commute on Tuesday. The next snow chance we have looks to be on Thursday with a system moving through. This will likely bring light snow in the morning before transitioning over to rain. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.