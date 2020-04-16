First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmer temps

Plenty of sunshine is expected to work through the area today. We will see some more cloud coverage this afternoon, but most will only see partly cloudy skies. There is the chance to see some more cloud coverage for a brief time, but it should not be an overall cloudy day today. This Thursday also begins the noticeable warmup that we have been teasing all week. Yesterday we got stuck in the low to mid 30s. Today we are expecting upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon hours. Wind speeds will only be around 5-15mph from the west as well, so that should not cause any issues.

The average high temperature today in Wausau is 57 degrees, so even after we see warmer temps this afternoon, we will still be a solid 15 or so degrees below average. Tomorrow temperatures return into the mis 40s, and we are expecting 50s for most of us by Saturday. Thankfully the near-average temperatures look to remain throughout much of the rest of the 7 day forecast, and even beyond.