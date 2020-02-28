First Alert Weather: Sunshine and cool temps today

Plentiful sunshine returns to the forecast for our Friday, but a northwesterly breeze of around 5-15mph will continue to keep the temperatures down in the low to mid 20s for the afternoon. Tomorrow we will finally see the winds returning from the south, and that will really help drive temperatures up for the weekend ahead. Partly cloudy skies stick around for our Saturday, but temperatures will rise into the low to mid 30s. By Sunday we are looking at low to upper 40s to return with mostly cloudy skies. The warmer than average temperatures look to stick around through much of next week as well, as the latest forecast shows upper 30s and low 40s remaining for quite some time. This is that time of the year, where we will see melting during the daytime, and then re-freezing overnight. Over the weekend and next week, be careful for patches of black ice. Potholes will also likely get much worse in the next few weeks with plenty of melting and re-freezing, but this also means springtime is not too far away!