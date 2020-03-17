First Alert Weather: Sunny today, light wintry mix Wednesday

A sunny Tuesday with average temperatures for the afternoon. We are seeing temperatures this morning in the upper 20s, and we will rise into the mid to upper 30s by this afternoon. Some of our southern communities will rise into the low 40s as well. Tonight the cloud coverage returns ahead of the light wintry mix we are expecting tomorrow. The latest models are indicating we will likely see a few light snow showers throughout the morning hours Wednesday. This could produce around a half an inch of snowfall, with some areas nearing an inch or so. By the afternoon, warmer temperatures take over and allow the snow to change over to rain. This will greatly help with slick road conditions that are leftover from the morning hours. Take it slow on the roads tomorrow morning, but later in the afternoon, we should be good to go for the most part.

We are still tracking the potential snowfall Thursday night into Friday morning. The modeling has backed off a bit since yesterday, but it still looks like we could pick up a few inches, especially for our northern friends.