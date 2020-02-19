First Alert Weather: Sunny but frigid the next few days

The cloud coverage left overnight, but so did the decent temperatures. We are cold this morning with temperatures around zero for most. We are expecting plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will not warm up too much by the afternoon. We will only see a rise to the low teens by the afternoon. A northwesterly breeze of around 5-10mph today will keep wind chills around zero, even by this afternoon. Mostly clear skies remain in place tonight and that will make for another cold morning tomorrow. Temperatures will likely be around -5 to -10 by Thursday morning. Thankfully wind speeds look to remain around 5mph, but we would not be surprised to see a few wind chill advisories get posted for brief periods of dangerous wind chills. They could get as low as -10 to -20 tomorrow morning, so stay bundled up through Thursday.

The weekend ahead is still looking supreme with upper 30s and low 40s, with plenty of sunshine to boot.