First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm again today

Today we are looking at another day with plentiful sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. We will see low to upper 80s depending on where you are. Our southeastern communities will likely be some of the warmest with upper 80s expected by the afternoon hours.

There is a slow moving cold front parked just to our northwest, and that slowly tracks its way through the area tonight and tomorrow. As it approaches, models are in agreement that it will largely fall apart. This means we could see a few isolated showers overnight tonight. Tomorrow, the front will still be overhead, and with some added heat and energy during the daytime hours, there is a chance to see a few showers or weak thunderstorms pop up tomorrow afternoon. As of right now, there is no severe threat that we need to worry about, but you may need the umbrella again starting tomorrow. We also have some more scattered shower and storm chances for the weekend ahead, so it may be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy for much of the weekend just in case.