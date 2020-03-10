First Alert Weather: Sun today, light snow tonight

Sunshine returns today with temperatures jumping into the low 40s by the afternoon. Temperatures this morning have fallen into the 20s and upper teens, so that could cause some slick spots after the precipitation we saw yesterday, especially in our southern viewing area this morning. Once the sunshine is out and about for a bit this morning, we will be seeing the icy spots melt pretty quickly. Cloud coverage will begin to move back in the area around sunset and that brings a chance for some light rain and snow showers tonight. Most of our models are limiting snowfall to a trace-1" of snow for most. There is the potential to see up to 2" in some spots, especially in our eastern area. Some models are showing rain mixing in as well, if this were to occur, that would slash snowfall totals even further. The snow looks to move out before around 5 or 6 for most areas, so the morning commute may be slick in spots, but with decently warm ground temperatures and low 40s expected on Wednesday afternoon, the roads will quickly clear up throughout the morning hours.