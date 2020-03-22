First Alert Weather: Still searching for spring

It may be the first weekend of spring on the calendar, but it is still feeling more like late winter across the Wisconsin River Valley. Snow showers rolled across the area during the early morning hours, leaving a coating to less than a half inch in parts of the area. Clouds are expected to be more common than breaks of sunshine today, still cool. Highs in the mid 30s to around 40.

Mostly cloudy tonight with another batch of snow showers possible after midnight and lingering until a little after daybreak on Monday. Once again, any accumulations will be minimal, but roads could be slippery for the early drive to the store. Clouds with some intervals of sun Monday. High in the low to mid 40s. More clouds than sun Tuesday, a bit milder. Highs in the mid 40s. Some bouts of messy weather for the remainder of the week as there will be opportunities fo rain/snow showers Wednesday afternoon and night, Thursday afternoon and night, and Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Daytime highs will be around 40. Next Sunday may finally see the mercury climb to near 50 with a fair amount of sunshine.