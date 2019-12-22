First Alert Weather: Staying mild leading up to Christmas

Some clouds tonight with patchy fog possible toward morning. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with highs around 40. Considerable cloudiness on Christmas Eve, but it remains dry. Highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Christmas Day, still relatively mild with daytime temps peaking in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler Friday, highs in the upper 30s.

Next weekend is now shaping up to be less unsettled that thought earlier. Clouds on Saturday with a chance of snow showers southeast of Wausau. Highs in the mid 30s. Breezy and cooler next Sunday with some intervals of sunshine. Highs in the mid 20s.