First Alert Weather: Staying dry much of this week

Today looks to be a nice start to the week ahead with mostly cloudy skies taking over for much of the day. There is a good chance to see partly cloudy skies at times, especially around our central and southern viewing area. Temperatures will also be much warmer than average with low to mid 30s taking over again. With the warm temperatures and sunshine yesterday, one of the few things we need to watch out for today will be some patchy black ice, especially in the morning hours before the temperatures warm back up. You may notice slick spots in areas that have not been slick as of late, just because of the amount of melting we saw yesterday. Temperatures will cool down tomorrow however with low 20s and upper teens expected. This will be much closer to average than we have seen as of late, but it will feel much chillier than some of the last few weeks we have seen.