First Alert Weather: Some snow and blustery to end weekend

This first Sunday in 2020 is going to feature some snow and gusty winds in North Central Wisconsin. A front will shift across the region this morning into early afternoon, kicking up periods of snow and snow showers. Accumulations of a dusting to 1" south of Highway 29, while 1 to 2 inches expected from around Highway 29 onto the north. An isolated 3" amount is possible in parts of the Northwoods. In the wake of the snow showers, gusty winds out of the west will arrive, ramping up to speeds of 35 to 40 mph at times into this evening. Highs today in the low to mid 30s.

Partly cloudy and breezy tonight with lows in the mid teens to around 20. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday with highs around 30. Clouds increasing Monday night with snow showers possible toward morning. A cold front will be sliding across the Wisconsin River Valley Tuesday morning with the snow showers around and temperatures tumbling as the day wears on. Expect highs in the morning in the low 20s, falling back into the teens for the afternoon. Cold to start off Wednesday morning with temperatures at or below zero. Increasing clouds on Wednesday with afternoon readings only peaking in the mid teens.

There is a risk of a winter storm impacting the region on Thursday, but not all computer models are showing the same results. For now, the forecast is for a chance for snow to arrive in the region Thursday morning during the commute time frame, mixing with sleet and freezing rain toward midday, then changing to rain showers for the afternoon. Late day highs in the mid 30s. This storm system shifts east Thursday night leading to the return of some sun on Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs around 20. More clouds than sun next Sunday with daytime temps topping out in the mid 20s.