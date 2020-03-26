First Alert Weather: Soggy weekend ahead

Clouds are going to be sticking around across most of the area through the remainder of the day. No less, seasonable temperatures in the 40s by the time the sun sets early this evening. Some clouds tonight and cool with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Clouds along with intervals of sunshine on Friday and a little milder. Highs close to 50. Soggy weather in on the way for the weekend. Low pressure will track out of the eastern Rockies and make a beeline northeast into Wisconsin by early Sunday. Before low pressure even gets here, rain will break out early Saturday morning. There will be periods of rain on Saturday and it will be breezy. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs on Saturday in the low to mid 50s. The rain persists Saturday night and into the morning on Sunday, tapering to showers as the morning goes along. In the north, some snow might mix with the rain overnight and during the morning hours. Any snowfall accumulation will be minimal. The wet weather should exit out of the area by Sunday afternoon, but remaining breezy and it is going to be a bit cooler. Highs on Sunday in the low to mid 40s. Rainfall with this storm system of a half inch to one inch is possible.

Nice weather for the start of the new work week with a fair amount of sunshine Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the low 50s. More clouds on Thursday, high close to 50.