First Alert Weather: Soggy end to the weekend

Over an inch of rain has fallen since Saturday morning in Wausau with anywhere from a half inch to an inch in the rest of the area. Additional rain will fall this morning, tapering to scattered showers from midday into the afternoon. In the Northwoods, rain may mix with or change to snow showers this afternoon. Turning breezy this afternoon as low-pressure shifts to the east. Cool with highs in the upper 30s north, to the low to mid 40s in Central Wisconsin.

Evening rain showers or snow showers will wind down, then mostly cloudy. Lows by morning in the low 30s. Monday starts with clouds, giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. Highs close to 50. Partly cloudy on Tuesday and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 40s. More clouds for the rest of the week with a chance of showers Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 40s. Showers are expected Wednesday night. Another batch of rain showers Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. Rain is possible Friday with highs in the low 50s. Saturday has some sun with highs in the upper 40s. Next Sunday has sun fading behind clouds with daytime temps peaking in the low 50s.