First Alert Weather: Soggy and cool into Sunday

Overcast with periods of rain through late evening, along with a chance of a thunderstorm in Central Wisconsin. The rain will taper to off and on showers overnight as low pressure tracks into the region. Lows by morning in the mid to upper 30s. Blustery on Sunday with times of rain/snow showers. Cool with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lingering showers will wind down Sunday evening, otherwise mostly cloudy leading toward daybreak on Monday.

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds with a milder afternoon. Highs around 50. Dry Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s. Considerable cloudiness Wednesday and Thursday with showers possible each day. Highs in the mid 40s. Some sun and cool Friday with highs only in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy next Saturday with highs around 40.