First Alert Weather: Snow showers possible Monday

As has been the case the last few weekends, we will finish off this one across the Wisconsin River Valley with dry conditions. Not as mild as it was earlier this month, but close to seasonal levels for the middle of March with a fair amount of sunshine. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 30s.

Increasing clouds tonight as a cold front inches closer to northwestern Wisconsin. Lows in the low to mid 20s. That front will slide south during the day on Monday with snow showers expected in the Northwoods, while a chance of snow showers in Central Wisconsin, which may mix with rain showers during the afternoon. Snowfall associated with this front will be minimal, a dusting to 1", most of which would accumulate on non-paved surfaces. Highs Monday in the upper 30s to around 40.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the low 40s. The next significant storm system to impact the Upper Midwest will start to head our way on Thursday. Low pressure will organize in the eastern Rockies and shift northeast toward Wisconsin later Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain is expected on Thursday, starting in the afternoon. However as colder air starts to wrap into the storm system Thursday night, the rain is anticipated to change to snow. The snow could fall into Friday morning, tapering off by the early afternoon. It is still too early to say how much wet snow could fall in the region, but the potential is there for an appreciable accumulation in parts of the area. If nothing else, it will be windy on Friday with gusts to 40 mph not out of the question. Highs on Thursday in the low to mid 40s, while only around 30 on Friday. Next weekend features some sun Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. Snow showers possibly next Sunday with highs in the mid 30s.