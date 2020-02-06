First Alert Weather: Snow returns this weekend

It has been a decent stretch of relatively quiet weather across the Wisconsin River Valley as of late. But the calendar says February and we all know eventually snow and cold is going to make a comeback. For tonight a tranquil one with some clouds and chilly conditions. Lows by morning in the single digits to around 10 degrees. Friday is mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries as the day goes along. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday features considerable cloudiness with afternoon readings rising into the low 20s. Snow is expected on Sunday, starting after daybreak and lasting into the late afternoon or early evening hours. Travel conditions will quickly deteriorate on Sunday with roads becoming snow covered and hazardous by mid to late morning. A few inches of accumulation is expected in much of the area by the time the flakes wind down Sunday evening. Be sure to check back for updates if we do indeed declare Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day.

Some sun is on tap for Monday with highs in the low 30s. Chillier for the days ahead with more clouds with risks of snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs back in the upper teens. A colder shot of air could be on the way for next Thursday with daytime highs stuck in the single digits.