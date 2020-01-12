First Alert Weather: Snow likely tonight

It's Game Day in Green Bay and the travel conditions heading out to Titletown today are shaping up to be pretty good with some sunshine and temps in the 20s. The story will change heading home as snow will be overspreading the region later in the evening, causing snow covered and slippery road conditions.

Locally, sunshine will mix with clouds as the day wears on and seasonably chilly for this time of the year. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. The snow is expected to arrive between 8 PM and 10 PM tonight, falling light to moderate at times overnight into early Monday morning. The snow should be done before daybreak on Monday, but roads are likely to still be slippery and in some cases still, snow covered (if not treated or plowed). Total snowfall in the area by Monday morning of 1-3". Lows by morning on Monday in the mid 10s.

Clouds along with some sunshine on Monday. Highs in the upper 20s. Another bout of snow showers is expected after midnight Monday night into the morning on Tuesday. At this point, accumulations of an inch or two are possible. Once again, slippery road conditions are expected for Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy otherwise on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Light snow is in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the low 20s. Partly cloudy on Thursday with daytime readings peaking in the mid 20s.

A more significant winter storm could be on the way for late week, Friday into Saturday. Low pressure is forecast to develop in the Texas panhandle and track northeast toward southern Wisconsin later Friday into Saturday morning. Based on the current forecast model trends, North Central Wisconsin would see all snow from this storm, and the accumulations could be appreciable. How much exactly? It is still too soon to say, as many variables can and will change with new data coming in over the next few days. For now, be prepared for a possible winter storm late this week and have the snow shovel and snow blower on stand by. If you have travel plans Friday or Saturday, now is the time to think about adjusting them to not have to deal with this messy, snowy situation.