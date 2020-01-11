First Alert Weather: Next risk of snow Sunday night

The First Alert Weather Day for tonight has been canceled. The main reason for this is the track of the low is even farther east. It now goes from southern Illinois to Indiana and NW Ohio, which is too far away from North Central Wisconsin to have any snow reach into our area. That's good news if you have travel plans for tonight or on Sunday, as roads in the region should be mainly dry. Far eastern and southern Wisconsin will still have some snow tonight, but it will wind down well before daybreak on Sunday, with improving travel conditions between Madison, Milwaukee, and Green Bay as the day wears on Sunday.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight with lows in the single digits above zero. Increasing clouds on Sunday and seasonably chilly. Highs in the low 20s. Snow is on the way for Sunday night into very early Monday morning. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible overnight. Lows by daybreak in the mid teens. Partly sunny on Monday with afternoon readings rebounding into the upper 20s. Another round of snow is then in the forecast after midnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow showers winding down Tuesday morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s. More clouds on tap for Wednesday with another shot of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the low 20s. Sunshine returns Thursday with daytime temps peaking around 20. Snow is back in the forecast for Friday and breezy with highs in the upper teens. Snow showers could linger into next Saturday with temps in the teens.