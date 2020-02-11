First Alert Weather: Snow chance returns tomorrow

This morning we are seeing temperatures around 20-30 degrees warmer than yesterday! It feels a bit more tolerable outside this morning, but the winds have picked up compared to yesterday morning. We are seeing around 5-10mph, and that is enough to bring down our wind chills a bit this morning. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies through the morning hours today with a chance for some PM sunshine. We could also see a few flurries this morning, but no accumulation is expected.

Tomorrow the snow chance returns. We will see light snowfall picking up from north to south tomorrow. It will begin in the morning hours for our northwoods friends, as it holds off until the afternoon for our central and southern communities. The latest models are still showing around 1-2" although a few of the newest high resolution models are only showing less than an inch for our central and southern communities. We will continue to monitor this and keep you updated with all of the latest.