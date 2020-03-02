First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler today

A northwesterly breeze has moved back in today and that will help to keep temperatures suppressed this afternoon. Yesterday we had no issues reaching the 40s, but today we look to remain in the mid 30s for most, which is still around average or slightly above. Tomorrow we have a chance to see some precipitation returning to the forecast. It will not be much precipitation, but there is the chance to see a few snow showers early in the morning and possible a rain shower with a few flakes mixing in during the afternoon. The latest models are all under a half of an inch of accumulation, so there is a chance to see a dusting or so, but we are not expecting widespread impacts. Nonetheless, there may be a few slick spots here and there for your morning commute on Tuesday. Thursday looks to be our next precipitation chance, but just like what we are expecting on Thursday, it will likely not amount to much, as less than an inch will be likely for Thursday also. Temperatures look to remain above average with 30s and 40s taking hold.